NSC DG urges Aquatic Federation to organize national tournament, hails inaugural swim to Future Championship

The Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade, has lauded the Nigerian Aquatic Federation for successfully hosting the maiden edition of the Swim to Future Championship, a competition designed for young swimmers aged 6-14.

Speaking at the event, which took place from February 28 to March 1 in Abuja, Olopade emphasized the need to groom young talents early, aligning with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s sports development agenda under NSC Chairman Mallam Shehu Dikko.

“This tournament aligns perfectly with the mandate given to us by the President,” Olopade stated. “Our goal is to engage young people at this stage, guide them into professional sports, and help them build careers from their natural talents.” The NSC DG further underscored the importance of investing in infrastructure and funding for grassroots swimming programs to ensure budding athletes receive the right training and exposure.

Taking this vision a step further, Olopade challenged the Nigerian Aquatic Federation to organize a national swimming competition within the next two months, aimed at scouting and nurturing young talents for international representation. “We don’t just talk we want to act,” he affirmed. “A national tournament will help us identify and develop young swimmers who have the potential to represent Nigeria on the global stage.”

The Swim to Future Championship marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s grassroots sports development, providing a platform for young athletes to showcase their talents and aspire to greater heights in competitive swimming.