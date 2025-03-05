JUST IN: Senate Committee dismisses Natasha’s petition against Akpabio

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions has dismissed Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s sexual harassment and abuse of office petition against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, declaring it “dead on arrival”.

The committee on Wednesday cited procedural violations and legal constraints. During the probe session, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Neda Imasuen, cited Order 40 of the Senate Standing Orders, explaining that Akpoti-Uduaghan signed the petition herself rather than having it endorsed by another individual, thereby rendering it procedurally invalid.

Additionally, he noted that the matters raised in the petition were already before the court, making them sub judice and beyond the Senate’s jurisdiction.