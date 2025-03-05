NSC DG Bukola Olopade hosts Obafemi Martins, urges young footballers to follow his example

The Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade, on Tuesday, welcomed former Super Eagles star Obafemi Martins to his office in Abuja. The visit provided an opportunity to celebrate the ex-international’s contributions to Nigerian football while also discussing the future of the sport in the country.

Hon. Olopade expressed admiration for Martins, describing him as a football legend whose impact on Nigerian and international football remains unforgettable. “I was delighted to receive our former Super Eagles star, Obafemi Martins, in my office. Nigerians will never forget his exploits for the national team and in Europe, where he played for top clubs like Inter Milan, Newcastle United, and Wolfsburg,” Olopade stated.

The meeting also touched on the Super Eagles’ prospects, with Martins sharing his optimism about the team’s chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Encouraging young Nigerian footballers, Olopade highlighted Martins’ dedication, patriotism, and professionalism as qualities worthy of emulation. He urged the next generation of players to adopt a strong work ethic, discipline, and commitment to national duty values that defined Martins’ illustrious career.

Martins, renowned for his blistering pace and powerful strikes, is regarded as one of Nigeria’s most iconic strikers. His football journey saw him represent the Super Eagles at multiple international tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations, while also excelling in top European and Asian leagues. The visit reinforced Martins’ enduring legacy in Nigerian football, serving as an inspiration for young talents aspiring to reach the pinnacle of the game.