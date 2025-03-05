Reps summon Labour Minister over delay in NSITF Board Inauguration

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions has summoned the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammadu Dingyadi, over the failure to constitute the board of the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF). The summons follows a petition filed by the Obasi-Pherson Help Foundation, a non-governmental organization, which raised concerns that despite President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointing a Managing Director for the NSITF, the board remains unconstituted several months later.

The group described the delay as an “aberration,” warning that the absence of a governing board has created room for “a wide range of illegalities” in the agency’s operations. Reacting to the petition, Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Mike Etaba, stressed the need for the Minister to personally address the concerns raised. “The government is being indicted, so it is only logical that the Minister clears the air on the matter,” Etaba stated.

In a related development, the committee has also summoned the Managing Director of NSITF, Faleye Mayomi, over a separate petition alleging violations of project clearance regulations. The petition, submitted by the Advancement of Social Justice and Economic Development Initiative (ASJEDI), calls on the agency to account for actions that the group claims deviate from its mandate.

“Our duty is to serve Nigerians efficiently and ensure due process is followed. Inviting the CEO is necessary for him to clarify the issues at hand,” Etaba added. The House Committee is expected to hold a hearing in the coming days to address these concerns.