We’re yet to receive Assembly’s resolutions on Supreme Court judgment – Rivers Govt

The Rivers State Government says it is yet to receive the resolutions of the State House of Assembly regarding the Supreme Court’s judgment delivered on February 28, 2025. On Monday, the Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule-led assembly had during its sitting issued Governor Siminalayi Fubara a 48-hour ultimatum to present the 2025 budget of the State before it.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, the government clarified that as of close of work on March 4, neither the governor’s office, the deputy Governor, nor the office of the Accountant-General had received the document. However, the letter did not specify any individual by name as the speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Danagogo referenced a recent state broadcast by Governor Siminalayi Fubara on March 2, where he reaffirmed his commitment to respecting the rule of law. He said despite any personal opinions on the Supreme Court’s ruling, the Governor had assured the people of Rivers State, that his administration would abide by and implement the court’s decisions in the best interest of the state.

The government further revealed that its legal team is still awaiting a certified true copy of the judgment, and assured the public that once received, the governor would act accordingly without delay. The letter read, “I hereby refer to you to a letter dated March 3, 2025, on the above subject matter, which we came across on social media and notify you that:

“As of the close of work on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, we are yet to receive the said letter. Neither the office of the Governor, the Deputy Governor’s office, nor the office of the Accountant-General of the state, has received the letter. “Please, recall that His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Governor of Rivers State, had in a broadcast on Sunday, March 2, 2025, stated clearly that notwithstanding his personal opinion on the Supreme Court judgements, he will, as a law-abiding Nigerian, obey and implement their decisions in accordance with the rule of law and the best interest of the people of the state.”

This development comes amidst heightened political tensions in the state, with many stakeholders keenly observing how the Supreme Court’s decision will shape the state’s governance.