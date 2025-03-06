ECOWAS African Traditional Wrestling Tournament kicks off in Abuja with 55 Athletes from 11 Nations

The much-anticipated ECOWAS African Traditional Wrestling Tournament is set to officially begin today at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, drawing 55 athletes from 11 countries in a fierce contest for top honors. Each participating nation has fielded five wrestlers and four technical officials, ensuring a competitive atmosphere as the West African subregion turns its focus to Nigeria for the next two days.

The tournament’s opening ceremony, scheduled for 12 noon, is expected to be a vibrant display of culture and sportsmanship, celebrating Nigeria’s rich heritage. Among the dignitaries attending are the Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Malam Shehu Dikko, and the Director General, Hon. Bukola Olopade, along with other top officials. In a historic first, this year’s edition will feature female wrestlers, marking a significant step forward in the development of African traditional wrestling. The inclusion of women in the competition highlights the growing recognition of gender equality in the sport.

The event also coincides with the 50th anniversary of ECOWAS, adding to its significance. The National Sports Commission has assured that this edition will be one of the best-organized in the tournament’s history, promising an unforgettable experience for athletes and spectators alike. As the competition begins, wrestling enthusiasts can expect intense matchups, cultural showcases, and a celebration of Africa’s deep-rooted sporting traditions.