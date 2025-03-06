FCDA Boss, Director to appear before Reps

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions has summoned the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Richard Dauda, and the Director of Development Control, Galadima Muktar, to appear before it on Tuesday next week. The summon follows a petition by a private citizen, Samuel Ajayi, who alleged that an ongoing property development in the Gusape Cadastral Zone, violates the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) building codes. Ajayi contends that allowing the construction to continue undermines the city’s urban planning efforts and calls for urgent intervention to halt the project.

Reacting to the petition, the Committee Chairman, Mike Etaba stressed the importance of accountability and due process. “At this point, it is a complaint until we establish the facts. Every Nigerian’s voice must be heard, and all public officers must be held accountable. We will ensure a fair hearing for all parties,” Etaba stated. In a separate case, the Committee has also summoned the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) over an abandoned contract for the construction of the Okpai shoreline protection and landing jetty in Delta State. The summons follows a petition from Lynpat Solicitors against Orbit Marine and Energy Services Ltd, accusing the company of abandoning the project.

“NDDC holds the key to this case, and the MD must appear in person to provide explanations. If he fails to do so, as he has in the past, we will take further actions against the Commission,” Etaba warned. The hearings are expected to address concerns surrounding compliance with building regulations in the FCT and accountability in government contract execution.