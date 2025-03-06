Lent: Extend a helping hand to those in need, Tinubu urges Christians

As the Lenten season commences, President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerian Christians to embrace the love of Jesus Christ by showing compassion and empathy to those around them, especially the needy. President Tinubu made the appeal in a statement on Thursday, extending his heartfelt wishes to the Christians in Nigeria.

The Lenten season, the 40-day period, is a time of fasting, prayer, and repentance, preparing believers for the joyous celebration of Easter, commenced with the Ash Wednesday yesterday. “During Lent, Christians engage in earnest prayer, self-denial, almsgiving, and deep spiritual reflection. It is a solemn reminder of life’s transient nature, echoed in the Holy Scriptures: ‘By the sweat of your brow you will eat your food until you return to the ground since from it you were taken; for dust you are, and to dust you will return.’ (Genesis 3:19).

“This year’s Lent, a time of devotion and reflection for Christians, coincides with the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims, a season that similarly emphasises devotion, sacrifice, and acts of kindness. This convergence of religious observances is a testament to the unity in diversity that characterises our nation. “Beyond fasting and prayer, I urge all Nigerians to embrace the love of Jesus Christ by showing compassion and empathy to those around us.

“Let us extend a helping hand to those in need, comfort the grieving, visit the sick, and uplift the marginalised. The Scriptures remind us that our love for one another is a true testament of worship. “Let this season deepen our commitment to selflessness and service as we strive to build a nation where empathy and generosity shape our daily interactions,” the statement said.