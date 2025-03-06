Natasha Sexual Allegation: Senate doing what’s needful, says Remi Tinubu

First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, says the Nigerian Senate, remains a “matured” institution that must be treated with respect. She made the remarks while speaking with journalists at the State House Abuja on Thursday, according to a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi.

The remarks come amid allegations of sexual harassment and abuse of power against the president of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. Speaking ahead of International Women’s Day, she dismissed concerns over the Senate’s handling of issues, insisting lawmakers are “doing what is needful.”

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who served in the Senate for 12 years, said the chamber should be a place of honour, not controversy. She also urged Nigerian women to assert themselves in leadership. “I know with what is going on in the Senate, you may say, why am I not taking a position? I believe that the Senate is doing what is needful because that’s what it is. It is an inside place and it’s a matured chamber. It’s a mature chamber, and it should be treated with respect. It’s an honour for you to be in that place alone.

“I was there for 12 years, even in my younger days, and I’m still trying to look young, but people compliment you all the time, only that, women raise yourself, don’t be in a position that men will be talking to you anyhow”.