TCN announces peak in power generation to 5,801.84MW

The Transmission Company of Nigeria has announced an increase in power generation to 5,801.84 megawatts. A statement signed by its management on Wednesday said the feat is yet another milestone in peak generation, and maximum daily energy ever attained in Nigeria’s power sector. “(TCN) is pleased to announce that the nation’s power sector has achieved another milestone with a peak generation of 5,801.84MW,” the statement read in part.

The agency stated that the feat was achieved on March 4, 2025, at 21:15 hours, with a stable frequency of 49.69Hz. The generated power was efficiently transmitted and optimally utilised by the country’s Distribution Companies (DisCos), ensuring improved supply to end users during peak hours. The new achievement follows a series of incremental improvements in the power sector, the TCN noted.

Just two days earlier, it had been reported that Nigeria recorded a peak generation of 5,713.60MW and a daily energy supply of 125,542.06MWh. Similarly, on February 14, 2025, the sector hit a peak of 5,543.20MW and daily energy of 125,159.48MWh, both successfully transmitted to distribution load centres by TCN. “The steady rise in power generation signals a gradual strengthening of the national grid, reflecting the ongoing commitment of the Federal Government, power generation companies (GenCos), TCN, and DisCos to enhancing electricity supply across the country.

“This achievement underscores the continued progress being made in the power sector, demonstrating the commitment of the present administration and the generation, transmission, and distribution companies to advancing the nation’s power sector,” TCN noted.