Former Presidential Spokesman Doyin Okupe Is Dead

A former presidential aide Doyin Okupe is dead. He was 72. Family sources confirmed his death on Friday. Okupe died in the early hours of Friday. He hailed from Ogun State.

In his tribute to the late Okupe, the Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun described the medical doctor’s death as a “personal loss”.

“Receiving the news of the passing of my elder brother, Dr. Doyin Okupe has left me with a profound sense of personal loss, especially coming so soon after the transition of the Alaperu of Iperu Remo, Oba Adeleke Idowu-Basibo Without a doubt, Dr. Okupe’s departure leaves a void that will not be easily filled,” the governor said in a statement.

“Beyond his political and professional engagements, Dr. Okupe was an affable, easy-going, and principled individual who, despite never flaunting his credentials, played a significant role in Nigeria’s resistance to military rule. Like many other democracy advocates, he endured detention and persecution under military regimes, standing firm in his convictions.”

He condoled the Okupes over the incident and prayed that the “Almighty God grants his family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss”. Last year, Okupe opened up on his battle with cancer which he said led to weight loss.