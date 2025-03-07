‘He desired a better Nigeria,’ Tinubu, Obi, LP pay tribute to Okupe

President Bola Tinubu has led tributes for a former presidential spokesman Doyin Okupe who died on Friday morning, describing the late politician as one who played “a significant role in Nigeria’s political landscape”. Okupe died at 72 following a battle with illness.

In his tribute to the Ogun-born politician, Tinubu’s spokesman Bayo Onanuga said Okupe was “a bold and articulate advocate for national development” and expressed “deep sorrow over his passing at a time when his wealth of experience and insight were still invaluable to the nation”. Onanuga in a statement said Tinubu commiserates with “the government and people of Ogun State, particularly the Iperu-Remo community, who have lost an esteemed son and leader”.

“He recognises Prince Okupe’s enduring impact on his home state and the deep void his passing leaves in the hearts of those who came in direct contact with him,” the statement read. Okupe worked with Peter Obi who flew the Labour Party (LP)’s flag in the 2023 presidential election. He was the party’s presidential campaign Director-General but left. Saddened by his death, Obi said the former LP chieftain was an “active figure in the nation’s political space and a man who desired a better Nigeria”.

Obi in a post on his X handle described his death as “a profound loss – not only to his family and loved ones but to all of us”. “I would therefore like to urge members of the Obidient Movement and other groups to pray for the eternal repose of Dr. Okupe’s soul and to remember his family during these trying times,” the former Anambra State governor wrote.