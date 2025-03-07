Yahaya Bello: Court to rule on admissibility of children’s school fees May 8

Justice Emeka Nwite of Federal High Court Abuja has fixed May 8 for ruling on whether or not, to admit a judgment of the Federal Capital Territory High Court between Ali Bello and Incorporated Trustees of American International School.

Counsel to Yahaya Bello, Joseph Daudu (SAN), sought to tender the document, which had decided on the issue of payment of fees or refund, in the ongoing case instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the immediate past Governor of Kogi State.

The Defence Counsel had also sought to tender the receipts of the re-certification of the said documents. Counsel to the EFCC, Kemi Phinero (SAN), objected saying that the Prosecution had not yet closed its case. Citing Section 232 of the Evidence Act, he argued that the defendant could not tender documents at a time when the prosecution was still proving its case.

Reacting, Daudu said the admissibility of documents in criminal or civil cases was governed strictly and exclusively by the principles of relevance to the proceedings at hand. “Once it is adjudged, we submit that the document is relevant, it becomes automatically admissible. That is what is contained in Sections 4, 5 and 6 of the Evidence Act, 2011,” he said. “The question for your lordship is, is this document relevant and admissible in line with Section 4? The answer has been provided by my learned brother Silk for the prosecution.

“He referred to the content of the judgment and read out a portion which says that a particular relief was refused and that the fee agreement was upheld in the same judgment.” Dauda said the public documents they sought to tender had American International School Abuja, as a party and that, as far as the defendant was concerned, the witness Nicholas Ohehomon, was the sole witness of AISA in the matter.

The Defence Counsel added that the objection of the prosecution was speculative because “he does not know what we want to do with the record yet.”