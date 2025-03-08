NMDPRA issues new refinery licenses in Edo, Delta, Abia

The Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Resources Authority (NMDPRA) has issued refining licenses to three companies to build new refineries in Abia, Delta, and Edo States. According to an X post by the NMDPRA on its official page, the proposed refineries that have been issued licenses are a 100,000 bpd refining license to Eghudu Refinery Ltd in Edo state, MB Refinery and Petrochemicals Company Ltd license to establish a 30,000 bpd refinery in Delta State, and a 10,000 bpd refinery issued to HIS Refining and Petrochemical Company Ltd. in Abia.

Upon completion, the three proposed refineries will have a combined refining capacity of 140,000 barrels per day. The statement read: “The Authority Chief Executive, Engr. Farouk Ahmed presented a License to construct a 100,000 bpd refinery to Eghudu Refinery Ltd in Edo state, a License to establish a 30,000 bpd refinery to MB Refinery and Petrochemicals Company Ltd in Delta state, and a License to establish a 10,000 bpd refinery to HIS Refining and Petrochemical Company Ltd. in Abia state.

“These Licenses, which would add 140,000 barrels per day to Nigeria’s domestic refining capacity, were presented to the MDs of the companies.” Data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) showed that Nigeria has nine operational refineries, which include the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE, the Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Company, the Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemical Company, and the Port Harcourt Refinery Company Limited.

Others are the Aradel Refinery, OPAC Refineries, Waltersmith Refinery and Petrochemical Company, Duport Midstream Company Limited, and the Edo Refinery and Petrochemical Company. These refineries have a combined refining capacity of 974,500 barrels per day, with the Dangote refinery having the largest capacity of 650,000 bpd. However, the majority of the refineries are not producing at full-scale.