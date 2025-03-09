Akpabio warns against uninformed commentaries on Senate affairs

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has cautioned critics against making uninformed comments on the affairs of the Upper Legislative Chamber, urging the public to understand parliamentary rules before engaging in debates. The Senate President issued the warning when he received a delegation from the Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Forum in Abuja.

His remarks followed the recent suspension of Kogi Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for violating Senate rules, a decision that Akpabio emphasised was unanimously supported by lawmakers. Expressing concern over the growing trend of uninformed commentaries on television and social media, Akpabio said, “People who have no understanding of Senate procedures are the ones running commentaries on matters they know nothing about. You should seek the facts before making public statements. We advise members of the public to stop misquoting the rules of the Senate.”

He also criticised those outside the legislature for attempting to interpret Senate procedures, likening it to a herbalist trying to quote the Bible or someone unfamiliar with Islamic teachings attempting to interpret the Qur’an. Responding to concerns raised by Jonathan Lokpobiri Snr, leader of the delegation, Akpabio highlighted the historic significance of his role as Senate President, noting that the Niger Delta had last held the position 46 years ago. “The Senate President does not represent himself alone; he represents a region that is crucial to the economic survival of this country. So, we will not toy with this position, regardless of any opposition maneuvering,” he said.

He dismissed attempts to undermine his leadership, attributing some criticisms to political mischief from people who, he claimed, lacked knowledge of Senate procedures. The delegation, led by Lokpobiri, also expressed concern over the political crisis in Rivers State, warning that if left unchecked, it could escalate and destabilise the entire Niger Delta region. They also sought Senate intervention on key regional projects, including the Coastal Road project; Maritime University in Oron, which is yet to commence operations as well as extending the Warri-Itakpe rail line to Abuja.