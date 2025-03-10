EKEDC says faulty TCN lines responsible for poor power supply in Lagos

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Monday attributed poor power in Lagos to a fault on the 330kV transmission lines supplying power to the region.

A statement signed by the company explained that the reduced power allocation from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has led to load-shedding across its network. “This is to kindly update you that we are still experiencing reduced power allocation from our TCN partners due to faults on the 330kV lines feeding the Lagos region,” EKEDC said.

The company assured customers that efforts are underway to restore normal supply in collaboration with TCN and other stakeholders. “Rest assured that we are taking all necessary steps to address the situation as we work closely with TCN and other partners to resolve the issue and ensure a more stable power supply soonest.”

The statement, however, did not specify a timeline for full restoration. The development comes following recent poor power supply in Lagos since last week.