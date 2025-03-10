‘Modify NIN only on official self-service portal’, NIMC warns Nigerians

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has advised Nigerians to modify their National Identification Number (NIN) details only through its official self-service portal. In a statement signed by Head of Corporate Communications at NIMC, on Monday, said the caution note was to ensure data security and integrity.

The agency reassured Nigerians that its self-service portal is secure, reliable, and provides users with the convenience of updating their information from anywhere. The commission emphasised that NIN modifications should only be done on SelfserviceModification.nimc.gov.ng, warning the public against using unauthorised websites. It noted “The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) wishes to state that in order to ensure the security and integrity of your National Identification Number (NIN) data, modifications can only be done on the official NIMC self-service portal: Selfservicemodification.nimc.gov.ng.”

It cautioned Nigerians against attempting to modify their NIN data on third-party platforms, stressing that such actions could expose personal information to fraudsters. “Do not attempt to modify your NIN data on any unauthorized websites, as this may compromise your personal information and put you at risk of identity theft,” the statement read. Highlighting the benefits of the new portal, NIMC noted that the platform ensures data integrity while allowing Nigerians to modify their details without visiting an enrollment center.

“By using the official NIMC self-service portal, you can be rest assured that your data is secure and protected. You’ll also enjoy the convenience of updating your information from anywhere, at any time,” the commission stated.