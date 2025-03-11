Reps panel threatens arrest of FCDA Executive Secretary over alleged building code violation

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions has threatened to issue an arrest warrant for the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Administration, (FCDA) Richard Dauda, over his alleged refusal to address claims of building code violations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

During a committee session on Tuesday, Chairman of the committee Hon. Michael Etaba warned that if Adesola fails to appear before the committee on Thursday, legal action will be taken to compel his compliance. The committee is investigating allegations related to Plot AO9399 in the cadastral zone, following a petition submitted by Hon. Leke Abejide, Chairman of the House Committee on Customs.

Etaba expressed frustration over Dauda’s absence, questioning why the official had not attended despite being based in Abuja. The committee remains committed to resolving the matter swiftly.

Legal Action and Ministerial Intervention

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Samuel Ajayi, legal counsel to Abejide, revealed that a similar petition had been submitted to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and Muktar Galadima, Director of the Department of Development Control, urging them to intervene.

“The petition before the House concerns an urgent appeal for intervention regarding the ongoing development on Plot AO9399, which allegedly contravenes the FCT building code,” Ajayi stated. “The construction infringes on my client’s rights, and we are calling on the authorities to take immediate action.”

With tensions rising, all eyes are now on Thursday’s committee session, where Dauda is expected to present his defense or face legal consequences.