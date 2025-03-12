I’m ready to re-present budget despite being locked out — Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed dissatisfaction over the action of the Rivers State House of Assembly, denying him entry from the quarters on Wednesday.

Fubara addressed residents of the Khana Local Government Area of the state during the commissioning of some health facilities shortly after the drama at the Assembly quarters.

The governor insisted that he communicated his intention to visit the lawmakers to Speaker Martins Amaewhule before he showed up at the quarters to re-represent the 2025 Budget as directed by the Assembly following the verdict of the Supreme Court on February 28, 2025.

“I still believe, maybe, they might be instructed later. If they are instructed, I’m still ready to come any day to get this particular issue sorted out,” the governor said.

Also, the Rivers State Government shared a letter notifying the House of the governor’s visit.