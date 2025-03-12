Nigeria’s Para-Badminton stars arrive in Spain for Spanish International Phase II

Nigeria’s para-badminton contingent has touched down in Toledo, Spain, for the second phase of the Spanish Para-Badminton International Elite Championship, where the country’s top athletes will compete against elite players from around the world. This follows a successful outing in the first phase of the tournament, held in Vitoria, Spain, where Paralympic medalist Eniola Bolaji clinched gold in the SL3 event, defeating Ukraine’s Oksana Kozyna in the final.

For this second phase in Toledo, three Nigerian players—Bolaji Eniola, Nnana Jeremiah, and Eze Chukwuebuka—are set to represent the country. Bolaji, currently ranked No. 2 in the world in her SL3 classification, will compete in the SL3 singles category, facing three opponents in her group. Meanwhile, Eze and Nnana will pair up in the SL4 doubles event, aiming to make their mark on the international stage.

A Nigeria Badminton Federation official expressed confidence in the team’s prospects, saying:

“We’re very hopeful for medals. Eniola is a world-class player and one of the seeded athletes for this championship. We believe she and the team will make Nigeria proud. The same goes for our doubles team—we have faith in their ability to bring home strong results.”

With growing recognition in global para-badminton, the Nigerian squad is determined to deliver standout performances and add to the nation’s achievements in the sport.