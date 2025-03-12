Tears of Joy as Ime Okon’s free medical outreach transforms lives in Itu/Ibiono Ibom

The atmosphere at Palmer Memorial Hospital in Ikot Usen, Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area, was filled with emotions on Tuesday as residents expressed gratitude and relief at the launch of a free medical and surgical outreach sponsored by Hon. (Barr.) Obong Ime Okon, the Member representing Itu/Ibiono Ibom Federal Constituency in Akwa-Ibom state.

The initiative, which saw an overwhelming turnout, provided critical healthcare services to elderly residents, children, persons with disabilities, and individuals suffering from chronic ailments. Many beneficiaries arrived via transportation arranged by the lawmaker, ensuring accessibility for those in remote communities. A team of healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, pharmacists, surgeons, optometrists, and dentists, attended to patients with a range of medical conditions. While common illnesses such as high blood pressure, malaria, and typhoid were treated on-site, more complex cases requiring specialized care were referred to private hospitals, with Hon. Okon covering the associated costs.

Etubom Ebong Umoh, Chairman of the Ikot Usen Village Council, lauded the initiative as a life-saving intervention. “Many of our people have been suffering in silence due to financial constraints. Hon. Ime Okon has given them a second chance at life,” he remarked. For 72-year-old Grace Sunday Umoh, who was diagnosed with acute malaria and typhoid, the outreach marked a turning point. “I have never received such care before. I suffered for so long because I couldn’t afford hospital bills. May God bless Hon. Okon,” she said through tears.

Similarly, 69-year-old Paul Okon Emmanuel, who received a pair of reading glasses after years of vision impairment, expressed deep appreciation. “For years, I struggled to read or see clearly. Today, that has changed,” he shared.

The arrival of Hon. Okon at the venue sparked an emotional response, with constituents breaking into songs of praise, hailing his intervention as a divine blessing. One of the attending medical professionals, Dr. Margaret Erhunmwunsee, underscored the significance of the initiative, commending the lawmaker for prioritizing the welfare of his constituents. “Such programs require substantial financial commitments. He could have invested elsewhere, but he chose to serve humanity. Many of these people struggle to afford basic meals, let alone healthcare. This is truly commendable,” she stated.

The first day of the outreach saw over 1,118 individuals receive medical attention. The program will continue at Palmer Memorial Hospital and the Primary Health Centre, Mbak Atai, Itu LGA, running until Friday, March 14, 2025. This initiative underscores Hon. Ime Okon’s commitment to improving healthcare access for underserved communities in Itu/Ibiono Ibom, providing hope and relief to those in need.