IGP orders posting of seven AIGs, 18 CPs

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the immediate posting of Seven Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) to various strategic offices and the posting of eighteen Commissioners of Police (CPs) due for AIG ranks, pending approval from the Police Service Commission (PSC) to AIG offices nationwide.

A statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the comprehensive redeployment of senior officers is geared at effectively repositioning the force with a view to discharging its duties as expected.

The newly posted AIGs include AIG Margaret Ochalla, now heading AIG FCID Annex, Lagos; AIG Abayomi Peter Oladipo, assigned to AIG Zone 13, Ukpo; AIG Fred Ekokotu, who will oversee AIG Zone 11, Osogbo; AIG Iwo Nemi Edwin Osigboka, now in charge of AIG Border Patrol Force, Force Headquarters, Abuja; AIG Garba Ahmed, taking on the role of AIG Department of Training and Development (DTD), Force Headquarters, Abuja; AIG Salman Dogo, assigned to AIG Zone 5, Benin; and AIG Kanayo Uzuegbu, now responsible for AIG Zone 9, Umuahia.

The statement added that eighteen CPs acting in the capacity of AIGs, pending the approval of the PSC, have also been posted to various strategic offices. The CPs are Patrick Adedeji Atayero posted to Commandant, Police Academy, Kano; CP Tolani Alausa to AIG Zone 16, Yenagoa; CP Musibau Ajani to AIG Zone 17, Akure; CP Mobolaji Victor Olaiya to AIG DICT, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Laolu Adegbite, MFR, to AIG Interpol, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Clement Robert to AIG Community Policing, Research & Planning, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Gyongon Augustine Grimah to AIG Zone 10, Sokoto.

Others affected by the posting are CP Thomas Abraham Nabhon posted to AIG ONSA; CP Musa Auwal Mohammed to AIG Zone 3, Yola; CP Mohammed Shehu Dalijan to AIG CTU, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Olatunji Disu to AIG SPU, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu to AIG Zone 12, Bauchi; CP Fasuba Akinyele to AIG Investment, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Musa Kareem to AIG Force Headquarters Annex, Lagos; CP Chukwudi Chris Ariekpere to AIG FCID Annex, Enugu; CP Aliyu Abubakar Musa to AIG Zone 14, Katsina; CP Godwin I. Eze to AIG DFA, Force Headquarters, Abuja; and CP Abel J. Zwalchir Miri to AIG Communications, Force Headquarters, Abuja.