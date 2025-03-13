NSC DG Bukola Olopade commends Amaju Pinnick’s resilience after FIFA council defeat

The Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Honourable Bukola Olopade, has praised the resilience and dedication of former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick, following his narrow loss in the FIFA Council election at the CAF Extraordinary General Assembly held in Cairo on Wednesday.

Pinnick, who has been an active FIFA Council member since 2021, fell just short of securing re-election. He garnered 28 votes, missing out by a single vote to Ahmed Yahya of Mauritania and Souleman Hassan Waberi of Djibouti, who both secured 29 votes to earn their places in the world’s highest football governing body. Despite the setback, Olopade emphasized that Pinnick should take pride in his achievements and unwavering passion for the development of football. He expressed confidence that this temporary disappointment would serve as a stepping stone for Pinnick’s continued success in global football administration.

“I am extremely proud of you, Amaju Melvin Pinnick. You fought tirelessly, demonstrating the strength and determination that define you. Your tenure in CAF and FIFA has positively impacted Nigerian football, positioning many within the international football community,” Olopade stated. He further acknowledged the political dynamics of the election, noting that serving federation chairmen held an advantage in the process. Despite this, Pinnick remained a formidable contender, losing by the slimmest of margins.

“I traveled to Egypt alongside NSC Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko, on the directive of President Bola Tinubu to offer you full support. We witnessed firsthand the challenges, but you held your ground and only missed out by a single vote. If the canceled ballot had been counted, we might have seen a three-way tie at 29 votes each.”

Olopade extended gratitude to President Tinubu, NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko, NFF President Ibrahim Gusau, and General Secretary Sanusi Muhammed for their support. He also encouraged Pinnick to remain grateful for his journey and contributions to the sport. “My dear friend, brother, and compatriot, I am immensely proud of you. Your work in football administration has been remarkable, and I have no doubt that greater opportunities lie ahead.”

The NSC DG concluded his remarks with optimism, reinforcing his belief in Pinnick’s continued impact on Nigerian and global football.