INEC releases updated voters register, list of political parties for Rivers LG election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the updated register of voters in Rivers State, along with the list of registered political parties in Nigeria, ahead of the forthcoming Local Government Council elections.

In a letter dated March 13, 2025, and signed by the Administrative Secretary, Odor Napoleon Emezuiruke, INEC formally notified the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) of the release. The letter, addressed to the RSIEC Chairman, confirmed that a soft copy of the voters’ register had been provided in response to the commission’s request.

Following this development, RSIEC issued a press release announcing the receipt of the updated register from INEC Headquarters. The release, signed by the Commissioner in charge of Media & Civic Education, Tamunotonye Tobins, reassured stakeholders and the public of RSIEC’s commitment to conducting free, fair, and credible elections. The elections are scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 9, 2025.

The list of registered political parties released by INEC includes parties such as the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Action Peoples Party (APP), Labour Party (LP), as well as 15 others. With the updated voters’ register now in place, RSIEC reiterates its commitment to ensuring a smooth electoral process in Rivers State, as they intensify preparations ahead of the August polls.