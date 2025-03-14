Lawmaker Ime Okon covers medical bills for patients at Palmer Memorial Hospital

For patients at Palmer Memorial Hospital in Ikot Usen, Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area, financial hardship often stood between them and life-saving treatment. That changed when Rt. Hon. (Barr.) Ime Basy Okon, the Member Representing Itu-Ibiono Ibom Federal Constituency, stepped in to settle outstanding medical bills, offering patients a renewed chance at life.

The compassionate gesture came during Day 2 of the ongoing free medical and surgical outreach sponsored by the lawmaker across Itu and Ibiono Ibom Local Government Areas. While inspecting the outreach on Day 1, Okon learned of emergency cases where patients remained stranded due to unpaid hospital bills. Moved by their plight, he personally cleared their debts a decision he emphasized was outside the outreach’s budget, but a private intervention to support his constituents in urgent need.

Among the beneficiaries was Abasima Offiong, who had suffered a spinal cord injury and required emergency surgery. With no means to cover the cost, his condition was critical, until Hon.Okon’s intervention ensured his procedure was fully funded. Another case was Idongesit Ndifreke, who had undergone a Caesarean section but remained in the hospital for over two weeks due to unpaid bills. The lawmaker’s generosity not only secured her discharge but also allowed her to return home with her newborn.

One of the most harrowing stories involved a woman whose unborn child had died in the womb. Lacking funds for an emergency procedure, her life hung in the balance. Overcome with emotion, Okon immediately took over the cost of surgery, ensuring swift medical intervention to save her life.

Speaking during the event, the lawmaker reaffirmed his commitment to humanitarian efforts. “When God blesses us, we should also be a blessing to others,” he said, underscoring the importance of compassion and community support. Grateful beneficiaries and their families hailed Okon’s intervention as both timely and life-saving. As the free medical and surgical outreach continues, it remains a beacon of hope for residents of Itu and Ibiono Ibom, reinforcing Okon’s dedication to accessible healthcare and the well-being of his constituents.