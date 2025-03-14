Rashford returns as Tuchel names first England squad

Aston Villa forward Marcus Rashford has been named in Thomas Tuchel’s first squad as England manager. Rashford last played for England in a friendly against Brazil in March 2024 but has impressed since joining Villa on loan from Manchester United in January.

Newcastle defender Dan Burn and Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly are in line for debuts after receiving their first call up. England start their qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup with a double-header at Wembley against Albania and Latvia on Friday, 21 and Monday, 24 March respectively (both 19:45 GMT kick-offs).

Tuchel has also recalled a senior figure with Ajax midfielder Jordan Henderson in the 26-man squad. Henderson, 34, made his senior debut for the national side under the last non-English manager – Fabio Capello – in 2010 and last featured against Malta in November 2023.

Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah are hoping to win their first caps for the senior side. Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke returned from two months out injured on Sunday, playing the full game in a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Southampton), James Trafford (Burnley)

Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (AC Milan, loan from Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Marcus Rashford (Aston Villa, loan from Manchester United), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur)