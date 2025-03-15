Rivers SSG warns against taking Fubara’s simplicity for weakness

The Secretary to the Government of Rivers State (SSG), Dr Tammy Danagogo, has cautioned that Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s calm and peaceful approach to governance should not be mistaken for weakness. He warned amid criticism from opponents of the Governor, especially the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Opponents had criticised Danagogo’s role in Fubara’s administration, particularly his decision to sign the letter inviting lawmakers for a meeting with the Governor.

Wike had described Danagogo’s letter as “useless”.

Speaking with journalists during the commissioning of Okrika Grammar School in Okrika, Dr Danagogo argued that there was nothing wrong with the SSG writing a letter for an informal meeting. He clarified that such communication was within his official responsibilities and not an overreach of his position. Danagogo, a lawyer from the Kalabari region, who also served as SSG during Wike’s second tenure as Governor, noted that he carried out similar duties under the former administration.

He emphasised that his response was not driven by political sentiment but by the need to set the record straight and counter misrepresentations. Danagogo commended the Governor for his restraint in the face of provocation, particularly the recent incident where the state assembly complex was locked, preventing him from presenting the budget. He remarked that some past governors in similar situations might have resorted to drastic measures, but Fubara chose to maintain order.

He further assured Rivers people that the state government remains committed to their welfare and economic stability. According to him, Governor Fubara’s reluctance to escalate tensions is rooted in his desire to avoid policies that could impoverish citizens.