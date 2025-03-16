Eniola Bolaji wins Gold again, sets African record in Spain 2025

World number two, Eniola Bolaji, has solidified her dominance in para-badminton SL3 by winning her second medal in two weeks. The Paralympic bronze medalist triumphed over Turkey’s Halime Yildiz 2-0 (21-7, 21-10) in the women’s final at the Spanish Para-Badminton International 2025 in Toledo, Spain on Sunday.

Bolaji began her campaign by defeating India’s Sanjana Kumari 2-0 (21-15, 21-8) in the second round, followed by a 2-0 (21-9, 21-12) win over Turkey’s Halime Yildiz in the third round. The multiple African champion then dispatched Ukraine’s Oksana Kozyba 2-0 (21-16, 21-4) in the semifinal. An elated President of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria, Francis Orbih, praised Eniola Bolaji’s resilience and continued record-breaking achievements in para-badminton.

He highlighted her status as the only African player to win 12 gold medals in all internationals played. “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Eniola Bolaji on her incredible achievement of winning her 12th gold medal in as many international tournaments. This remarkable feat is a testament to her consistency, resilience, and unwavering dedication to excellence,” Orbih said.

“Bolaji has not only made Nigeria proud but has also firmly stamped her authority in the world of para-badminton. Her journey continues to inspire many, and we at the Badminton Federation of Nigeria remain committed to supporting her as she reaches even greater heights.”

The Nigeria badminton supremo also expressed excitement about the upcoming All African Para-Badminton/Abia International Para-Badminton Championships this year, which will provide an opportunity to showcase the country’s rich badminton culture. We thank the Abia state government for accepting to host these two historic events.