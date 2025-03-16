NDLEA intercepts cocaine concealed in prayer beads, shoes

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says its operatives have intercepted cocaine concealed in prayer beads and locally made shoes.

NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday. He shared pictures of the seized contraband on X, saying some suspects were arrested by the anti-narcotics agency.

“In this holy month, when people are consecrating themselves and making supplications to their God, some persons were preoccupied with concealing cocaine in prayer beads and locally made shoes to desecrate the precincts of the holy land in the holy month,” Babafemi said.

“They were, however, intercepted by #ndlea_nigeria officers as shown by the attached pictures.”