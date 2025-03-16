Security operatives foil bandits’ attack in Katsina, kill one

Security operatives have foiled an attack by suspected bandits in the Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State. Spokesman of the Katsina State Police Command, DSP Abubakar Sadiq, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He said the operation done on Saturday was in collaboration with the Department of State Services, and members of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps. According to him, the bandits had tried attacking Dan Takuri village via the Danmusa Local Government Area of the state.

“On the 15th of March, 2025, at about 1230 hrs, based on credible intelligence received from the operative of the Department of State Services in Danmusa, bandits in their numbers are assembling in Maijele Mountain of Danmusa LGA in a bid to launch an attack on Dan Takuri village of Danmusa LGA, Katsina,” he stated.

“Upon receipt of the information, promptly, a joint team of police operatives and members of the KSCWC led by the DPO Danmusa stormed the mountain where the suspected bandits were assembling. “A fierce gun duel ensued, resulting in the neutralisation of one of the armed bandits due to the superior tactics and firepower of the operatives, as several others escaped with various degrees of injuries.”

The Command’s spokesman stated that while scanning the scene, items were recovered including one AK47 rifle with three rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one unregistered red Boxer motorcycle, 50 wraps of suspected Indian hemp, 32 bottles of soft drinks, one cutlass, and dangerous drugs.

“The Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command, CP Aliyu Abubakar Musa, while commending the operatives for their professionalism and exceptional act of valour, reiterates the command’s commitment in collaboration with sister security agencies, ensuring the protection of lives and properties of the good people of Katsina,” the statement added.