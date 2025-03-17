2026WCQ: Osimhen, others arrive Super Eagles camp ahead crunch Rwanda game

Super striker Victor Osimhen, Bruno Onyemaechi, Papa Daniel Mustapha, and Kayode Bankole were the first players to arrive in Nigeria’s camp for the crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier against Rwanda. The players in a video post shared on the team’s social media handles were spotted at the Kigali International Airport in the Rwandan capital.

Coach Eric Chelle and some of the team’s officials welcomed the players for camping ahead of Friday’s clash. “Early arrival of Super Eagles officials and four players – Victor Osimhen, Bruno Onyemaechi, Papa Daniel Mustapha, and Kayode Bankole,” the caption on the social media post shared early Monday read.

Osimhen who is in fine form this season is expected to lead Nigeria’s line for the Rwandan game. Nigeria are fourth in the five-team group with just three points from four games. Chelle who will be in charge of his first game as the Super Eagles coach had listed 23 players for the match as well as another Group C World Cup qualifiers with Zimbabwe billed for Nigeria next Tuesday.

More players are expected to storm the team’s camp for the clash.

Having missed the last edition of the competition held in Qatar, Nigeria are under pressure to hoist the country’s flag in the US, Canada, and Mexico next year.