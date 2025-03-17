Nigeria Wheelchair Basketball Federation applauds BetKing’s Sponsorship boost

The Nigeria Wheelchair Basketball Federation (NWBF) has commended sports betting company BetKing for its unwavering support in fostering the growth of wheelchair basketball in the country. NWBF President, Seyi Johnson, lauded BetKing’s corporate social responsibility efforts, emphasizing the company’s commitment to Nigerian sports, particularly para-sports.

“BetKing has proven to be a true supporter of Nigerian sports,” Johnson said. “On behalf of the Nigeria Wheelchair Basketball Federation, its board, and all stakeholders, I want to personally appreciate their contributions. Words cannot fully express our gratitude for the kind of support they have shown.” He highlighted that when the federation initially approached BetKing, the company was highly receptive, demonstrating a deep understanding of Nigeria’s sporting history and the significant role of special sports in the country’s international success.

Johnson further called on more corporate organizations to follow BetKing’s example by supporting para-sports, especially as Nigeria undergoes a restructuring phase in its sports sector with the re-establishment of the National Sports Commission (NSC). “With more corporate players coming in to assist, just like BetKing, we will witness rapid growth in Nigerian para-sports,” he stated.

The NWBF president also expressed optimism about Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for its first-ever wheelchair basketball appearance at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow next year. He credited BetKing’s sponsorship as a key factor in helping the team prepare for the qualifiers set to take place later this year in South Africa.

As Nigeria continues to push for greater recognition in para-sports, the partnership between the NWBF and BetKing stands as a model for corporate involvement in driving inclusivity and excellence in sports.