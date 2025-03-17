UPDATED: Jandor returns to APC weeks after quitting PDP

A former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos Jandor has returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Jandor whose real name is Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran announced his defection to the ruling APC in a press conference in Lagos on Monday, two weeks after he left the PDP.

He said the decision to join the political party that considers winning not minding who is on the ballot. “We have decided to return to the All Progressives Congress, APC,” he said.

Jandor added, “Before you are quick to remind me of the reasons why I dumped APC, I want to say that there is a Yoruba adage that says, if a woman has not tried two husbands, she would not know which one is better. ”

The politician had on March 3rd, 2025 dumped the PDP over what he described as anti-party activities of some leaders of the party in Lagos State.

After his public announcement over his decision to dump PDP, he met with President Bola Tinubu; former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and other prominent political bigwigs in the country about a week ago.