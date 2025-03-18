Arsenal set to open new contract talks with Saka

Arsenal are set to open formal talks with Bukayo Saka over a new contract as the forward enters the final two years of his current deal. Saka has been unavailable since December after sustaining a serious hamstring tear in the victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park – an injury that eventually required surgery.

But his importance to Mikel Arteta’s team remains unquestioned with the club preparing to meet the player’s representatives over a contract extension.Arsenal want to avoid any uncertainty regarding their star player’s future and will make securing Saka to a longer contract one of their top priorities. The 23-year-old England international signed his current contract – understood to be worth a minimum of £10m per season – in 2022.

But that contract is due to expire at the end of the 2026-27 season with early moves towards opening concrete talks already initiated. The process is expected to accelerate in the not too distant future. Clubs across Europe will be intrigued to see how discussions develop, with Saka widely recognised as one of the top attacking talents in European football. Before signing his existing deal, Saka was a subject of interest for Manchester City and there will be no shortage of suitors again if club talks do not go smoothly.

But Arsenal will be hopeful that an agreement can be reached given their emergence as title challengers under Arteta, while their continued participation in the Champions League may also be a factor in persuading Saka to re-sign. For now, Saka is focusing on his long-awaited return to fitness after his hamstring operation. Following Sunday’s win over Chelsea, manager Arteta said Saka had a good chance of returning soon after the current international break.

Arsenal’s next game is against Fulham at Emirates Stadium on 1 April. Saka isn’t the only Arsenal player entering the final two years, or less, of their current deals.