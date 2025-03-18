Explosion rocks Rivers Community

An explosion has occurred in Bodo Community, Gokana Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State on Tuesday. A resident of Bodo, reported that the blast took place on an onshore pipeline near the starting point of the Bodo-Bonny road.

He suggested that the explosion was likely an act of sabotage. He noted that it has not yet been linked to recent political tensions in Rivers State.

While the connection to political threats remains uncertain, the residents believe that if left unchecked, the incident could embolden others and potentially reignite unrest in the Niger Delta.

Authorities have not commented on the incident.