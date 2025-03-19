Gusau-Led NFF commended as major project kicks off at MKO Abiola National Stadium

In a landmark move aimed at revitalizing Nigerian football, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, on Tuesday officially launched the construction of the NFF-FIFA Players’ Hostel and new training pitches at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Surrounded by notable figures from Nigeria’s political, business, and football sectors, the ceremony signaled a new era for the Ibrahim Gusau-led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). The ambitious project, funded by FIFA, is expected to provide top-notch infrastructure for national teams, reduce operational costs, and boost grassroots development.

Speaking at the event, Hon. Abbas expressed the National Assembly’s commitment to the project, commending the collaboration between the National Sports Commission, the NFF, and FIFA. “This is a noble project, and the National Assembly will give it full support. I congratulate the National Sports Commission and the Nigeria Football Federation, and I thank FIFA for agreeing to fund this project,” he stated.

Representing FIFA, Gelson Fernandes, Deputy Chief Member Associations Officer and Regional Director for Africa, highlighted the importance of infrastructure in FIFA’s vision under President Gianni Infantino. He emphasized that the organization is committed to developing football facilities globally to enhance the sport’s growth.

NFF President Ibrahim Gusau expressed his excitement about the project’s impact on Nigerian football, describing it as a significant milestone for his administration. “For sustained success, we must create an environment that supports our players and officials to perform at their best. This project will also help cut costs and allow us to invest more in grassroots development,” Gusau noted.

The event saw a gathering of distinguished guests, including the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Alhaji Shehu Dikko; Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adeniyi; former Edo State Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu; former Youth and Sports Minister, Chief Sunday Dare; and Nigerian football legend Olusegun Odegbami.

Also present were members of the NFF Executive Committee, former NFF General Secretary Ambassador Fanny Amun, and football icons Mutiu Adepoju, Samson Siasia, Victor Ikpeba, Precious Dede, and Stella Mbachu. The project’s impact is expected to extend beyond the national teams, benefiting football academies and leagues while positioning Nigeria as a competitive force on the global football stage.

As construction begins, optimism runs high that this initiative will foster a new chapter of success for Nigerian football, strengthening its foundation for future generations.