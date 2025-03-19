NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko Inducted as Honorary Member of International Military Sports Council

In recognition of his contributions to sports development, the Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko, has been inducted as an Honorary Member of the International Military Sports Council (CISM). The induction ceremony, held at the NSC Secretariat on Tuesday, was presided over by Major General Maikano Abdulahi, President of the Organization of Military Sports in Africa and Vice-President of CISM.

Major General Abdulahi highlighted Mallam Dikko’s pivotal role in the success of the last Africa Military Games hosted in Abuja, noting that the event owed much of its success to the NSC’s support under Dikko’s leadership. “The last Africa Military Games was successful largely due to the support of the NSC under his leadership. We have also noted the ongoing sports reforms in Nigeria under his watch. We hope for further collaborations for the good of sports in Nigeria, Africa, and the world generally,” Maj. Gen. Abdulahi stated.

With this honorary membership, Mallam Dikko will have access to the officers’ mess at the CISM headquarters in Brussels, further solidifying the bond between Nigerian sports administration and the global military sports community. The recognition reflects the growing influence of Nigeria in the realm of international military sports and highlights the positive strides being made in sports reform under Dikko’s guidance.