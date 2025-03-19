Rivers Assembly backs state of emergency, blames Fubara

The Rivers State House of Assembly has backed President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in the state following the protracted political crisis that has gripped the state for over a year.

The Assembly in a statement by its speaker Martin Amaewhule also blamed the suspended governor of the state Siminalayi Fubara for his ‘despotic and tyrannical actions’ including serial disobedience of court judgments and orders, failure to govern in line with his oath of office, and unconstitutional obstruction of the legislative arm of government which precipitated the crisis.

“The Governor’s despotic and tyrannical actions, as confirmed by the courts, have unconstitutionally hindered the Rivers State House of Assembly from functioning, underlies the situation,” the speaker said. Amaewhule described the president’s decision as being in the “best interest of the country” and urged residents to remain calm as the sole administrator takes charge.

“We assure you all, our constituents, that we would abide by this declaration even though it is not what we prayed for,” the statement reads. “Mr. President has acted in the best interest of the country therefore, we call on you all to remain calm as the sole administrator appointed by the president assumes his duty in the best interest of our state and nation.”