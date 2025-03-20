Police confirm six dead, 14 vehicles burnt in Abuja explosion

Police authorities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) say six persons have died and fourteen cars burnt following an explosion at the Karu Bridge in the nation’s capital. The incident on Wednesday along the Abuja-Nyanya-Keffi sent panic among residents of the nation’s capital.

But in a statement hours after the incident, the spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, said the accident involved a trailer that lost control and crashed into a stationary vehicle trapped in traffic. “The impact engulfed fourteen vehicles in a raging inferno. Panic and chaos followed as bystanders and motorists scrambled for safety. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, battling thick smoke and intense heat to rescue those trapped,” the statement added.

“Six victims were pulled from the wreckage and rushed to the hospital, but tragically, they were confirmed dead by medical personnel on duty. Their remains have been deposited at Karu General Hospital Morgue.” According to her, with the intervention of the police, fire service personnel, and security agencies, the inferno was contained and normal traffic flow was restored.

“The FCT Police Command extends its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and assures the public that a thorough investigation is underway to determine the cause of this disaster and prevent future occurrences,” Adeh said.