Alleged Treason: Nnamdi Kanu back in court as new judge presides over case

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is back at the Federal High Court Abuja, for a hearing of his case on alleged treason. This time, it is before a new judge, Justice James Omotosho. There is also a change of defence counsel, Kanu Agabi (SAN), now heads the defence team for Kanu, while the prosecution retained Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN).

Shortly after appearances, counsel to Kanu, Chief Agabi, pleaded to address the court. He started by apologizing on behalf of his client, stating that they are now at a place where they must apologize to Justice Binta Nyako, the prosecution team, and his lawyers. He added that Kanu was angry and had been for a very long time. He said the attack on Justice Binta Nyako was unjustified. He apologized to his team whom he attacked verbally.

The apologies were also rendered to the prosecution team led by Awomolo and the chairman of the Body of Benchers, who they hold in high regard.

Agabi added that Kanu was a good man and everyone can’t be of like minds. Agabi pleaded that room should be made for errors, and they must strive to save and not destroy. While accepting the apology, the prosecution added that they would do their best to ensure an expeditious hearing of the case. Awomolo says he appreciates the feeling of Kanu and the heat the matter generates.

Justice Omotosho says the length of the trial may have taken a toll on Kanu. He said when he was arraigned in 2015, he was 47 now he is 57 and still does not know where he is headed. This, according to him, may have led him to make certain comments which were not right.