W/Cup Qualifiers: What are Super Eagles’ chances ahead of Rwanda clash?

The Super Eagles are up against Rwanda in a qualification match for the 2026 World Cup later today. Nigeria, fifth on the log after four matches with three points, will seek to revive their hopes of making it to the World Cup in the US, Mexico, and Canada when they battle the Amavubis in Kigali.

The game will be Eric Chelle’s first match in charge of the Super Eagles about two months after he was appointed to take charge of the three-time African champions. Nigeria has a full complement of players for the match including star forwards Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

With four matches played so far, the Super Eagles have only six matches to turn the tide in their favour. Only one country will make it automatically out of the group. The four best second-place sides in the continent’s qualification series will get a playoff spot. They will play in a knockout contest with the winner going for an inter-continental playoff.

Friday’s game will start at 5 pm (WAT/Nigeria time).