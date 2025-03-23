FAAN closes Ibadan airport for upgrade

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has announced the temporary closure of the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport, Ibadan, Oyo State. In a statement on Sunday, FAAN Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Obiageli Orah the Federal Government had approved the closure.

She said the closure was to facilitate extensive upgrade works to enhance infrastructure and operational standards. According to her, the move became necessary to enable the execution of critical improvements at the airport.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved the temporary closure of Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport (SLAA), Ibadan, due to ongoing upgrade works,” the statement read. “As part of the Oyo State Government’s initiative to upgrade Ibadan Airport from a domestic to an international airport, various improvements and remodelling works are currently underway.”

According to the statement, the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency has consequently closed the runway and suspended airport operations by the International Civil Aviation Organisation regulations.