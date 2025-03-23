Troops destroy bandits’ hideouts, arrest suspected gunrunners in Taraba

Troops of 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke, in collaboration with Sector 2 Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), have destroyed bandits’ hideouts in military operations in Taraba and Plateau States.

They also succeeded in arrested some suspected gunrunners who have been wreaking havoc in the states. The Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade, Captain Olubodunde Oni, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He said the troops launched an offensive on March 22 at Achalle, a border community between Karim Lamido Local Government Area (LGA) of Taraba and Wase Local Government Area of Plateau. During the operation, the troops engaged and dislodged armed bandits, recovering a motorcycle before advancing to another stronghold.

“At the second location, which had over 70 huts, the troops met resistance but overwhelmed the criminals with superior firepower. Another motorcycle and an international passport belonging to one Muhammadu Dahiru, suspected to be linked to the syndicate, were recovered,” the statement said.

Oni stated that the troops later cleared the Dutsen Zaki high ground, neutralizing threats in the area. Similarly, on March 16, troops raided the residence of two notorious gunrunners, Irimiya Aboki and Tanko Adamu, also known as Arewa Mafia, in Mararraba Donga, Donga LGA.