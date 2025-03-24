12 inmates escape in Kogi jailbreak — Commissioner

Twelve inmates escaped in an early morning jailbreak at the Federal Correctional Centre in Kotonkarfe, Kogi State, on Monday. Kogi State Information Commissioner, Kingsley Fanwo, described the incident as “unfortunate” and assured citizens that the government, working with security agencies, would take steps to prevent a recurrence.

According to him, law enforcement agencies have re-arrested one of the escapees. “The theory that the inmates escaped through the tower without causing any structural damage raises serious concerns. “This calls for a thorough investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the escape, arrest the fleeing inmates, and identify possible saboteurs within the system,” Fanwo said.

The commissioner said Governor Usman Ododo has asked security agencies to ensure such security breaches do not happen again. “We call on the public to report any suspicious individuals in their communities. Anyone found harbouring an escaped inmate will be held accountable,” he warned.

“There is no cause for panic. We encourage citizens to go about their daily activities as normal, knowing that the security of lives and property remains our top priority,” Fanwo added.