Fubara denies links with militants, warns against fake social media posts

Suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has refuted allegations linking him with militant groups, dismissing recent social media posts and videos as fake and malicious attempts to incite tension in the state.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, the Fubara condemned the circulation of fabricated videos purportedly depicting explosions at oil and gas facilities in the state.

The statement clarified that affected communities have debunked the claims, assuring that all critical infrastructure remains intact and operational. “For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Siminalayi Fubara has no link to any militant group, does not contemplate any such association, and has no reason to encourage any criminal elements to undertake actions that threaten peace, security, or the economy,” the statement read.

Fubara restated his commitment to maintaining peace in Rivers State, emphasising that governance and development can only thrive in a stable environment. He also warned against attempts to exploit the state’s ongoing political crisis for ulterior motives. Fubara further cautioned bloggers and social media influencers against spreading false information, stating that their actions could escalate tensions and disrupt stability.

He urged security agencies to investigate and take decisive action against those responsible for spreading misinformation.