39 constitutional amendment bills scale second reading in Reps

Thirty-nine constitutional amendment bills have scaled second reading in the House of Representatives. The bills cut across various sectors including judicial reforms, electoral matters security and policing, inclusive governance, legislature, and others.

Some of the proposals include:

A bill for an Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, to provide for the establishment of state police and local government police.

A bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), to provide that general elections to the office of the president, state governors, National Assembly, state Houses of Assembly, and local government area councils shall be conducted simultaneously on the same date to be determined by the Independent National Electoral Commission in consultation with the National Assembly.

A bill for an Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, to make the Court of Appeal the final appeal court in governorship, national, and state Houses of Assembly election petitions. A bill for an Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, cap. c23, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 1999 (power of proclamation of new Assembly by Clerk or NASS/Clerk of House Assembly) and to make provision for the Chief Justice of Niger to make proclamation on the inauguration of National Assembly.

A bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to establish the FCT House of Assembly. A bill for an Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered), to provide for special seats for the physically challenged persons in Nigeria’s federal, state, and local government areas, and legislative houses.

A bill for an Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 to permit public servants to engage in healthcare education, production, and services beyond farming and related matters.