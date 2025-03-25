Jandor condoles with Lagos State APC Chairman over the death of his wife

The Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement and former Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR), commiserate with the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, on the passing of his beloved wife.

Mrs. Ebunoluwa Esther Ojelabi, the wife of the party State Chairman was announced dead yesterday. Dr. Adediran describes the untimely passing away of Madam Ojelabi as very sad and painful. He prays that God will grant Pst. Ojelabi and his family, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“At this sad moment, my thoughts and prayers are with the family of our party State Chairman and the entire Ojelabi dynasty. The loss of a loved one, especially a spouse, is an indescribable pain. I pray that God grants the family the strength to bear this loss and may her gentle soul rest in peace” he said.