JUST IN: Justice Egwuatu recuses self from Natasha’s case

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court Abuja has recused himself from the case filed by the Senator Representing Kogi Central District, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

At the proceedings on Tuesday, Justice Egwuatu announced his decision to withdraw from the matter after the usual court appearances. He cited the allegation of bias from the third defendant in the case, Senate President Godswilll Akpabio, as the major reason for his decision. It was gathered that the Senate President had expressed a lack of confidence in the ability of the court to do justice on the matter, hence the reason for the development.

Justice Egwuatu further added that the case file will be returned to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, for reassignment to another judge. Justice Egwuatu had earlier granted an ex-parte order, restraining the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions from conducting disciplinary proceedings against Akpoti-Uduaghan. She had prayed that the court grant an order restraining the Senate and the ethics committee from “proceeding with the purported investigation” against her.

The female federal lawmaker was involved in a seat arrangement dispute with Akpabio. The lawmaker accused Akpabio of sexual harassment and abuse of office. Senate subsequently suspended her for six months for misconduct.