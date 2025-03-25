President Tinubu to inaugurate Unity Torch movement ahead of 22nd National Sports Festival

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has confirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will officially inaugurate the Unity Torch movement in a ceremony set to take place on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Unity Torch, a symbol of peace and national cohesion, will embark on a nationwide tour, passing through all state capitals ahead of the highly anticipated 22nd National Sports Festival. This initiative aims to promote unity and brotherhood among Nigerians while building momentum for the country’s premier multi-sport event.

“The Unity Torch, which symbolizes peace and unity, will be taken around the capitals of all states of the Federation to herald the National Sports Festival and transmit the message of peace and brotherhood among the people of Nigeria,” the NSC stated.

The National Sports Festival, a flagship event for sports development in Nigeria, will feature top athletes from across the country competing in various disciplines, fostering talent discovery and strengthening national unity through sportsmanship.

Following successful zonal eliminations held nationwide in recent weeks, state contingents are now gearing up for the main competition. The 22nd National Sports Festival – Gateway Games, Ogun 2024 is scheduled to take place in Abeokuta, Ogun State, from May 16 to 30, 2025.