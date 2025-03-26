INEC moves forward with Kogi Central Senatorial recall process

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed receiving a petition for the recall of the Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District. The petition, backed by six bags of documents containing signatures from over half of the district’s 474,554 registered voters, was submitted without complete contact details of the petitioners, delaying the process.

In a press statement, the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information & Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun mni, INEC announced that the required contact information has now been provided. He said a formal notification has been sent to the Senator in question, with copies forwarded to the Senate leadership and published on INEC’s website.

The next step involves verifying the signatures to ensure they meet the legal threshold of over 50% of registered voters in the district. INEC reassures the public that the process will be conducted transparently, with observers and the media accredited to monitor proceedings.